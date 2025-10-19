Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Records 4.34 Magnitude Earthquake


The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) has recorded an earthquake measuring 4.34 on the Richter scale, northeast of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The stations of Saudi Arabia's national seismic network recorded an earthquake of 4.34 magnitude that struck the Arabian Gulf, 160 kilometers northeast of the city of Khafji, KSA.

In June 2024, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck northwest of KSA.

