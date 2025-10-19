Saudi Arabia Records 4.34 Magnitude Earthquake

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The stations of Saudi Arabia's national seismic network recorded an earthquake of 4.34 magnitude that struck the Arabian Gulf, 160 kilometers northeast of the city of Khafji, KSA.

In June 2024, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck northwest of KSA.