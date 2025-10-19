China Launches Carrier Rocket With Three Satellites

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Doha, Qatar: China has launched the Lijian-1 Y8 carrier rocket with three satellites onboard on Sunday.

The rocket according to China News Agency, blasted off at 11:33 (Beijing Time) from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China and successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.

The three satellites are Pakistan remote-sensing satellite (PRSS-2), AIRSAT 03 and 04 satellites.