Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Launches Carrier Rocket With Three Satellites

2025-10-19 05:18:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Doha, Qatar: China has launched the Lijian-1 Y8 carrier rocket with three satellites onboard on Sunday.

The rocket according to China News Agency, blasted off at 11:33 (Beijing Time) from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China and successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.

The three satellites are Pakistan remote-sensing satellite (PRSS-2), AIRSAT 03 and 04 satellites.

