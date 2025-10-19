Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia


2025-10-19 05:18:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale has struck Papua province, Indonesia on Sunday.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said that the earthquake was located 35 km east of Sarmi district, at a depth of 40 km.

There have been no reports of any material damage or human losses as a result of the earthquake so far.

Indonesia is regularly exposed to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where many tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activity

