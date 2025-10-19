403
Trump authorizing CIA activity in Venezuela has no precedent— Maduro
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro criticized US President Donald Trump’s confirmation that he authorized CIA operations inside Venezuela, calling it unprecedented and a clear signal of Washington’s intent to pursue regime change, according to reports.
This week, Trump publicly acknowledged that he had approved CIA activity in Venezuela, citing concerns over Caracas allegedly “emptying their prisons” into the US and involvement in state-linked drug trafficking. Trump, however, did not specify whether the CIA had authority to “take out” Maduro.
On Thursday, Maduro condemned the US president, stating, “this has never been seen before.” He added, “They have always done it, but no previous government, since the CIA was established, has ever publicly said that it ordered the CIA to kill, overthrow, and destroy countries,” labeling the announcement as “desperate.”
Maduro referenced several Cold War-era coups in Latin America that he attributes to US intelligence, noting that the CIA “declassified documents proving its involvement, even apologizing in some cases.” He said “imperialists” in the West are drawn to Venezuela because of its natural resources, including oil, gas, and gold.
Since early September, the US has conducted operations against alleged drug-running vessels it claims are connected to Maduro’s government, destroying at least six ships in Caribbean waters and resulting in more than two dozen deaths. Maduro has rejected these allegations and instructed Venezuela’s military to prepare for potential conflict.
Earlier this month, reports indicated that Trump directed his administration to halt diplomatic outreach to Caracas and develop scenarios for a “potential military escalation,” including efforts to remove Maduro from power.
