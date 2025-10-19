Karan Deol Calls Father Sunny Deol His Biggest 'Strength And Inspiration' In Birthday Tribute

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actor Karan Deol paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, veteran actor Sunny Deol, on his birthday.

Calling him his biggest“strength and inspiration,” Karan shared touching words that reflected the deep admiration and bond he shares with his father. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a candid click of him posing alongside his father Sunny and brother Rajveer Deol. In the photo, Karan is seen twinning with his father in black as he strikes a happy pose.

The 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' actor captioned the post,“Happy birthday, Papa Love you to the moon and back, you've always been my hero, my strength, and my biggest inspiration.”

On the occasion of his 68th birthday, Sunny Deol announced his upcoming project“Gabru,” a film that promises a powerful tale of courage and conscience. The actor unveiled his first look on Instagram, writing,“Power isnt what you show, its what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings, here's something for you all who have been waiting #Gabru in Cinemas 13th March 2026 A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart... to the world!.”

Notably, the veteran actor celebrated his special day with a close-knit gathering of family and friends. The 'Gadar 2' star gave a peek into his midnight celebrations through a heartfelt Instagram video. In the clip, Sunny was seen outdoors, mesmerized by a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the night sky. The area was beautifully decorated with festive lights, adding to the joyous atmosphere. His team could be heard enthusiastically shouting,“Happy Birthday!” as he smiled and soaked in the moment.

Sharing the video, Sunny kept his caption simple and cheerful, writing,“Happy Birthday to me.”

His brother, Bobby Deol, also wished him on social media. He posting their happy photo with the caption,“Love you Bhaiya. Happy Birthday.”