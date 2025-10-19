'We're Going To Have Do-Or-Die Matches', Says Coach Krishan Hooda After Telugu Titans Reach PKL 12 Playoffs

MENAFN - IANS) Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) As Telugu Titans confirmed their spot in the playoffs of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 with a commanding performance against Puneri Paltan, head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda said the team will have to be more aggressive as the it is going to have do-or-die games.

This is the first time since PKL 4, that the Titans have qualified for the playoffs. It's also head coach Hooda's second year with the team. Sharing his delight on marking this milestone, the veteran coach shared,“Winning this game was important. The team hasn't qualified for the playoffs for a few years. I want to thank the team, the players and the support staff, who have helped us get into this position. The players have worked so hard, and they're playing well, even if some results didn't go our way.”

Echoing that sentiment, Telugu Titans captain Vijay Malik added,“It's been a collective effort from the team, our coach and the management. Confirming a playoff spot is down to everyone's hard work. As a team, we also want to thank the fans for their support throughout. We'll try and continue to play this way going forward.”

The captain also shared what changes brought about these positive performances this season.“There have been quite a few changes in the way we play. We're doing a lot better this year. That's down to the way we practice and the tactics the coach makes. That's been successful for us and we want to keep that going.”

Reflecting on progress his team has made since the time he joined them last season, Hooda mentioned,“I've been with the two for two seasons now. For a few years, the team was finishing in twelfth place. Last season, we performed well but missed out on qualification by one point. We played very last year, and this year we're also in the top four. So, I want to thank my franchise for their support throughout.”

Further shedding some light on the importance of making it to the playoffs and laying down the marker for the upcoming games, Hooda reckoned,“Making it to the playoffs is not easy but the team has to continue building on that, and that's what we will aim to do. We're going to have do-or-die matches. It's going to be now or never, because at this stage, you don't get second chances.”

“So, I just want to tell our fans that we'll give it our all in these matches. We'll work hard and put on a good show for them. We'll leave the result in god's hands, but you will see a more aggressive Telugu Titans team in the coming matches”, he concluded.

Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda have been sensational this season, helping the Telugu Titans secure a playoff spot. However, they won't be taking things lightly as they look to finish in the top four. Their next challenge will be against a Gujarat Giants side that is looking to confirm their place in the playoffs, having found form with the likes of Rakesh Sungroya, Mohammadreza Shadloui and Himanshu Singh.