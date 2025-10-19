Tourism Sector Records Robust Growth Amid Rising International Demand

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- The Tourism sector is demonstrating sustained economic expansion and renewed vitality, supported by rising international visitor numbers, robust revenue growth, and increasing investor and market confidence.Industry professionals and academic experts attribute the sector's performance to improving regional stability, targeted government policies, and effective market diversification strategies that have positioned the Kingdom as a leading tourism destination in the region.According to the Central Bank of Jordan, tourism revenues for the first nine months of 2025 surged to approximately $6 billion, marking a 6.8% year-on-year increase compared to $5.57 billion during the same period in 2024. This growth correlates with a 14.5% rise in international visitor arrivals, underscoring the sector's role as a major contributor to the national economy.Tourism income for September 2025 alone stood at $622.4 million, reflecting a 1.4% increase compared to the same month last year. The sector's strong performance continues to bolster Jordan's foreign currency reserves and employment levels, reinforcing tourism's role as one of the Kingdom's key economic pillars.Hussein Hilalat, Vice President of the Jordan Hotels Association, noted that easing geopolitical tensions and the return of regional stability have created favorable conditions for renewed tourism growth. "The upcoming winter season is expected to witness further recovery, supported by rising demand from European and Asian markets," Hilalat said, highlighting a noticeable rebound in inbound travel activity.He emphasized that continued institutional support for tourism enterprises has strengthened business sentiment and encouraged investment in hotel and hospitality infrastructure. Hilalat called for deeper public–private collaboration to sustain the sector's expansion, describing tourism as "a lifeline for tens of thousands of Jordanian families and a key driver of national GDP growth."Dr. Ibrahim Al-Kurdi, a tourism economics expert from the University of Jordan's Aqaba branch, said that the recent performance data confirm that Jordan's tourism sector has entered a clear recovery phase. "Government initiatives, particularly subsidies for low-cost carriers, expanded promotional campaigns, and the targeting of new markets across Europe, Asia, and Africa, have produced tangible results," he noted.Al-Kurdi emphasized the economic benefits of digital transformation and innovative marketing strategies, which have enhanced Jordan's global tourism competitiveness. He also underscored the need for continued investment in eco-tourism, medical tourism, and religious tourism, sectors with strong potential for sustainable economic returns.Salameh Khattar, a member of the Jordan Society of Tourism and Travel Agents, reported significant growth in demand from major European markets, particularly Italy and France, alongside renewed interest from the U.S. market. "This rising demand extends across hotels, transportation services, and restaurants, reflecting a broad-based recovery within the domestic tourism value chain," he said.The sector's adaptability and resilience, Khattar added, have enabled it to swiftly respond to shifting global travel trends and regional dynamics.Dr. Hikmat Shatnawi, Professor of Tourism and Hospitality at Yarmouk University, described the ongoing rise in tourism revenues as evidence of a "solid and sustainable recovery trajectory." He pointed to the return of low-cost air travel as a key factor reducing entry barriers and expanding Jordan's tourist base."Strategic promotional efforts highlighting Jordan's natural beauty, rich history, and cultural diversity have effectively reconnected the Kingdom with international audiences," Shatnawi said, adding that the sector's future growth depends on maintaining current momentum and reinforcing tourism incentive programs to ensure sustainable long-term expansion.Tourism remains one of Jordan's top-performing sectors, generating billions in annual revenue and supporting tens of thousands of jobs directly and indirectly. As the Kingdom continues to diversify its economic base, the tourism industry is poised to play a central role in driving GDP growth, enhancing foreign exchange inflows, and strengthening Jordan's position as a stable, attractive, and competitive destination in the global tourism market.