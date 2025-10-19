Jordanian Shemagh Shines At Cairo's Heritage Exhibition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- The Jordanian shemagh, a symbol of national pride and Arab identity, has captured strong interest among Egyptian visitors and traders at the seventh edition of the "Our Heritage" Exhibition held under official patronage in Cairo. Its growing presence in Egyptian markets underscores not only its cultural significance but also the enduring strength of Jordanian-Egyptian relations across cultural, political, and social spheres.The Jordanian shemagh, known for its distinctive red-and-white design, has become a sought-after item in several Egyptian shops. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, it carries deep symbolic and cultural value, reflecting Jordan's authentic heritage and a shared Arab identity that resonates strongly with Egyptian consumers.Analysts say the shemagh's popularity represents more than a fashion trend; it signals the effectiveness of cultural diplomacy as a form of "soft power" that deepens people-to-people connections and strengthens bilateral cooperation.Dr. Tarek Bardisi, an international relations expert, said in a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the growing visibility of the Jordanian shemagh in Egypt illustrates how heritage can serve as a diplomatic bridge."The strong cultural link between Jordan and Egypt reflects a strategic vision established by the leaderships of both countries decades ago, one based on complementarity, brotherhood, and mutual respect," Bardisi said. "The spread of the Jordanian shemagh across Egypt is a tangible sign of how cultural symbols can translate political goodwill into shared identity and appreciation."He added that this cultural exchange strengthens the foundation of bilateral ties, turning heritage into a tool for public diplomacy that complements formal political relations and enhances regional solidarity.Dr. Tarek Mansour, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Historians, emphasized that the Jordanian shemagh is "more than a traditional garment, it is a living testament to the historical depth of relations between Amman and Cairo."He noted that the shemagh's increasing presence in Egyptian markets reflects deep cultural interaction and public appreciation, adding that Jordanian-Egyptian relations have long been grounded in shared history, mutual understanding, and continuous cooperation across multiple fields."From naming Cairo streets after Jordanian cities to long-standing educational and cultural exchanges, our relationship is rooted in decades of trust and collaboration," Mansour said.Dr. Mansour also underscored the importance of shared Arab heritage as a pillar of regional cohesion and a key component of soft power diplomacy. Cultural symbols like the Jordanian shemagh, he said, embody values of dignity, pride, and belonging, the same principles that guide Jordanian-Egyptian relations."The convergence between our two cultures mirrors the unity of our political positions on Arab issues," he added. "Culture has always served as a bridge that complements diplomacy, sustaining balanced and stable relations between the two nations."The rising popularity of the Jordanian shemagh in Egypt demonstrates how heritage can transcend borders, turning cultural identity into an instrument of mutual understanding and cooperation. As Jordan and Egypt continue to strengthen bilateral ties, their shared cultural legacy remains a powerful expression of Arab unity, historical continuity, and strategic partnership.