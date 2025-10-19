13Th Jordan Gaming Summit To Launch In November

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- Jordan's thriving gaming industry is gearing up for its biggest annual event yet, as the 13th Jordan Gaming Summit kicks off in November under the theme "Play to Learn." The summit will spotlight how digital games are transforming education, creativity, and the economy.Organized by the Jordan Gaming Lab, the event will feature game developers, educators, and innovators from across the region, exploring how interactive learning and digital entertainment can drive skill development among youth.Nour Khreis, Managing Partner at the Gaming Lab, said the summit will highlight the success of Minecraft Education in Jordanian schools, a model for integrating gaming into classrooms in fun, engaging ways.Under the banner "From North to South," the summit will roll out activities in Jerash, Madaba, and Ma'an starting Nov. 1, before concluding with a global gathering in Aqaba on Nov. 8–9, featuring the Pocket Gamer Connects conference.More than a showcase of innovation, the summit is a strategic platform connecting Jordan's education and tech sectors, encouraging collaboration in digital learning, AI-driven education, and creative entrepreneurship.With several universities now offering degrees in game design and development, Jordan is strengthening its position as a regional hub for the gaming industry a key pillar in the Economic Modernization Vision 2033, which places creative industries at the heart of future growth.