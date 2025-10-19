Al-Sakhneh Valley: Ajloun's Hidden Gem Blends Nature, Wellness, And Culture

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- Tucked between Ain Janna and Baoun, Al-Sakhneh Valley is emerging as one of northern Jordan's most captivating eco-tourism destinations, famed for its warm, mineral-rich springs and serene natural landscape.The valley's tranquil setting, surrounded by lush forests and rolling green hills, makes it a magnet for those seeking wellness, relaxation, and authentic nature experiences.Officials say efforts are underway to enhance services and infrastructure in the area. Mohammad Al-Bashabsha, head of the Ajloun Greater Municipality Committee, said the municipality, working with the Ministries of Tourism and Agriculture, is implementing projects to preserve the valley's beauty while ensuring its sustainability."The goal is to develop Al-Sakhneh into a sustainable tourism model that balances conservation with community benefit," Al-Bashabsha said.Samer Freihat, Director of the Ajloun Culture Directorate, highlighted that culture is now a core part of Ajloun's tourism strategy. The directorate organizes artistic and cultural activities in natural and heritage sites to promote local identity and attract visitors beyond the traditional tourist circuit."By merging culture with nature, we want to offer visitors an experience that's both educational and inspiring," he said, noting ongoing partnerships with community groups and tourism boards to create a comprehensive cultural tourism model.Environmental advocates stress that Al-Sakhneh is not only scenic but also ecologically rare. Fawaz Freihat, from the Environment Unites Us initiative, called the valley "a living example of Ajloun's rich biodiversity," warning that unregulated activity could threaten its delicate balance.According to Eng. Ibtihal Al-Samadi, President of the Ajloun Green Association, the valley's naturally warm waters offer significant potential for wellness and therapeutic tourism. "Few sites in Jordan maintain warm water flow all year round Al-Sakhneh does, and that makes it truly unique," she said.She urged greater investment in eco-friendly facilities, such as safe hiking trails, rest areas, and organized camping zones, to unlock the valley's full potential and support local livelihoods.With its ever-flowing warm springs, diverse ecology, and cultural depth, Al-Sakhneh Valley stands as a natural jewel deserving more national attention and sustainable development. It offers visitors a rare blend of wellness, heritage, and environmental serenity, a perfect reflection of Ajloun's promise as a green tourism hub.