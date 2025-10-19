Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan climbed by 547.1 manat ($321.6), or 7.9 percent, as this week drew to a close, Trend reports. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 362.6 manat ($213.1), or 5.3 percent, compared to last week's figure, totaling 7,144 manat ($4,199).

Gold ounce value change October 6 6,697 manat ($3,937) October 13 6,894 manat ($4,052) October 7 6,760 manat ($3,974) October 14 7,084 manat ($4,164) October 8 6,842 manat ($4,022) October 15 7,104 manat ($4,176) October 9 6,865 manat ($4,035) October 16 7,197 manat ($4,231) October 10 6,745 manat ($3,965) October 17 7,442 manat ($4,375) Average weekly rate 6,782 manat ($3,987) Average weekly rate 7,144 manat ($4,199)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan took a leap, climbing by 5.0594 manat, or $2.97, which is a jump of 5.8 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 89.9 manat ($52.8), up 6.88 manat ($4.04), or 8.2 percent, more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change October 6 82.5 manat ($48.5) October 13 87.5 manat ($51.4) October 7 82.6 manat ($48.5) October 14 90.5 manat ($53.2) October 8 82.4 manat ($48.4) October 15 88.7 manat ($52.1) October 9 83.4 manat ($49) October 16 90.2 manat ($53) October 10 84 manat ($49.3) October 17 92.5 manat ($54.3) Average weekly rate 83 manat ($48.7) Average weekly rate 89.9 manat ($52.8)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 138.3 manat ($81.3), or 5 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum rose to 2,838 manat ($1,668), up 53.8 manat ($31.6) or 1.9 percent, compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change October 6 2,758 manat ($1,621) October 13 2,778 manat ($1,633) October 7 2,783 manat ($1,636) October 14 2,851 manat ($1,676) October 8 2,825 manat ($1,660) October 15 2,808 manat ($1,650) October 9 2,823 manat ($1,659) October 16 2,835 manat ($1,666) October 10 2,730 manat ($1,604) October 17 2,916 manat ($1,714) Average weekly rate 2,784 manat ($1,636) Average weekly rate 2,838 manat ($1,668)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 301.8 manat ($177.4), or 12.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium stood at 2,603 manat ($1,530), which is 275.1 manat ($161.7), or 11.8 percent, higher compared to last week.

Palladium ounce value change October 6 2,171 manat ($1,276) October 13 2,457 manat ($1,444) October 7 2,273 manat ($1,336) October 14 2,564 manat ($1,507) October 8 2,332 manat ($1,370) October 15 2,606 manat ($1,532) October 9 2,508 manat ($1,474) October 16 2,628 manat ($1,545) October 10 2,355 manat ($1,384) October 17 2,759 manat ($1,622) Average weekly rate 2,328 manat ($1,368) Average weekly rate 2,603 manat ($1,530)