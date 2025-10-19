Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
|
Gold ounce value change
|
October 6
|
6,697 manat ($3,937)
|
October 13
|
6,894 manat ($4,052)
|
October 7
|
6,760 manat ($3,974)
|
October 14
|
7,084 manat ($4,164)
|
October 8
|
6,842 manat ($4,022)
|
October 15
|
7,104 manat ($4,176)
|
October 9
|
6,865 manat ($4,035)
|
October 16
|
7,197 manat ($4,231)
|
October 10
|
6,745 manat ($3,965)
|
October 17
|
7,442 manat ($4,375)
|
Average weekly rate
|
6,782 manat ($3,987)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,144 manat ($4,199)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan took a leap, climbing by 5.0594 manat, or $2.97, which is a jump of 5.8 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 89.9 manat ($52.8), up 6.88 manat ($4.04), or 8.2 percent, more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
October 6
|
82.5 manat ($48.5)
|
October 13
|
87.5 manat ($51.4)
|
October 7
|
82.6 manat ($48.5)
|
October 14
|
90.5 manat ($53.2)
|
October 8
|
82.4 manat ($48.4)
|
October 15
|
88.7 manat ($52.1)
|
October 9
|
83.4 manat ($49)
|
October 16
|
90.2 manat ($53)
|
October 10
|
84 manat ($49.3)
|
October 17
|
92.5 manat ($54.3)
|
Average weekly rate
|
83 manat ($48.7)
|
Average weekly rate
|
89.9 manat ($52.8)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 138.3 manat ($81.3), or 5 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum rose to 2,838 manat ($1,668), up 53.8 manat ($31.6) or 1.9 percent, compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
October 6
|
2,758 manat ($1,621)
|
October 13
|
2,778 manat ($1,633)
|
October 7
|
2,783 manat ($1,636)
|
October 14
|
2,851 manat ($1,676)
|
October 8
|
2,825 manat ($1,660)
|
October 15
|
2,808 manat ($1,650)
|
October 9
|
2,823 manat ($1,659)
|
October 16
|
2,835 manat ($1,666)
|
October 10
|
2,730 manat ($1,604)
|
October 17
|
2,916 manat ($1,714)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,784 manat ($1,636)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,838 manat ($1,668)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 301.8 manat ($177.4), or 12.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium stood at 2,603 manat ($1,530), which is 275.1 manat ($161.7), or 11.8 percent, higher compared to last week.
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
October 6
|
2,171 manat ($1,276)
|
October 13
|
2,457 manat ($1,444)
|
October 7
|
2,273 manat ($1,336)
|
October 14
|
2,564 manat ($1,507)
|
October 8
|
2,332 manat ($1,370)
|
October 15
|
2,606 manat ($1,532)
|
October 9
|
2,508 manat ($1,474)
|
October 16
|
2,628 manat ($1,545)
|
October 10
|
2,355 manat ($1,384)
|
October 17
|
2,759 manat ($1,622)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,328 manat ($1,368)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,603 manat ($1,530)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment