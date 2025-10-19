Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

2025-10-19 05:13:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan climbed by 547.1 manat ($321.6), or 7.9 percent, as this week drew to a close, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 362.6 manat ($213.1), or 5.3 percent, compared to last week's figure, totaling 7,144 manat ($4,199).

Gold ounce value change

October 6

6,697 manat ($3,937)

October 13

6,894 manat ($4,052)

October 7

6,760 manat ($3,974)

October 14

7,084 manat ($4,164)

October 8

6,842 manat ($4,022)

October 15

7,104 manat ($4,176)

October 9

6,865 manat ($4,035)

October 16

7,197 manat ($4,231)

October 10

6,745 manat ($3,965)

October 17

7,442 manat ($4,375)

Average weekly rate

6,782 manat ($3,987)

Average weekly rate

7,144 manat ($4,199)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan took a leap, climbing by 5.0594 manat, or $2.97, which is a jump of 5.8 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 89.9 manat ($52.8), up 6.88 manat ($4.04), or 8.2 percent, more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

October 6

82.5 manat ($48.5)

October 13

87.5 manat ($51.4)

October 7

82.6 manat ($48.5)

October 14

90.5 manat ($53.2)

October 8

82.4 manat ($48.4)

October 15

88.7 manat ($52.1)

October 9

83.4 manat ($49)

October 16

90.2 manat ($53)

October 10

84 manat ($49.3)

October 17

92.5 manat ($54.3)

Average weekly rate

83 manat ($48.7)

Average weekly rate

89.9 manat ($52.8)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 138.3 manat ($81.3), or 5 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum rose to 2,838 manat ($1,668), up 53.8 manat ($31.6) or 1.9 percent, compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

October 6

2,758 manat ($1,621)

October 13

2,778 manat ($1,633)

October 7

2,783 manat ($1,636)

October 14

2,851 manat ($1,676)

October 8

2,825 manat ($1,660)

October 15

2,808 manat ($1,650)

October 9

2,823 manat ($1,659)

October 16

2,835 manat ($1,666)

October 10

2,730 manat ($1,604)

October 17

2,916 manat ($1,714)

Average weekly rate

2,784 manat ($1,636)

Average weekly rate

2,838 manat ($1,668)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 301.8 manat ($177.4), or 12.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium stood at 2,603 manat ($1,530), which is 275.1 manat ($161.7), or 11.8 percent, higher compared to last week.

Palladium ounce value change

October 6

2,171 manat ($1,276)

October 13

2,457 manat ($1,444)

October 7

2,273 manat ($1,336)

October 14

2,564 manat ($1,507)

October 8

2,332 manat ($1,370)

October 15

2,606 manat ($1,532)

October 9

2,508 manat ($1,474)

October 16

2,628 manat ($1,545)

October 10

2,355 manat ($1,384)

October 17

2,759 manat ($1,622)

Average weekly rate

2,328 manat ($1,368)

Average weekly rate

2,603 manat ($1,530)

