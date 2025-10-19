War Update: 223 Clashes On Front Line, Most Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted an update as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 19, on Facebook.

According to updated data, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 84 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using three missiles and 193 guided aerial bombs.

They also used 6,343 kamikaze drones and fired 5,114 times at the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas, including 117 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian air strikes were recorded, in particular, in the areas of Spodobivka and Lozova in the Kharkiv region, Dolynka and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian army during the day.

Three combat clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day. Russian troops dropped 29 guided aerial bombs on these front sectors and fired 162 times on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including eight times with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces eight times near Odradne, Kamianka, and Bolohivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians carried out 11 attacks during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kupiansk, and Petropavlivka, and toward Mala Shapkivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops carried out four attacks, trying to advance near Novyi Myr, Serednie, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces eight times in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, and Vyimka.

Two combat clashes were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector. In this front sector, the enemy attacked in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 enemy assaults and offensive actions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Kotliarivka.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times in the areas of Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, and Malynivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the invaders did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops attacked twice in the area of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russian army made three unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated a thousand Russian invaders and more than 600 units of enemy equipment and machiner y.

