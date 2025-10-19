Drones Strike Oil Refinery In Novokuybyshevsk, Russia: Fire Breaks Out
Residents shared footage of a thick plume of smoke, which, as noted, is coming from the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery owned by Rosneft.
The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, confirmed the UAV attack but did not disclose details about the consequences.
According to the BBC, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 12 drones were shot down in the Samara region last night, the highest number among all regions.
In total, according to the Russian military, 45 UAVs were neutralized, including 11 in the Saratov region, 5 each in the Rostov and Voronezh regions, 3 in the temporarily occupied Crimea, two in the Bryansk and Lipetsk regions, and one each in the Volgograd, Orenburg, Ryazan, Tver, and Tula regions.Read also: Partisans disrupt Russian military communications in Bryansk region
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 19, drones struck a gas processing plant in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation.
