Defense Forces Neutralize Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok With FPV Drone
“The enemy multiple rocket launcher was deployed when it was spotted by bombers. The occupiers tried to escape, but you can't hide from FPV. The drone strike caused the missile to fire and severely damaged the system,” the military said.Read also: Partisans disrupt Russian military communications in Bryansk region
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 600 pieces of military equipment and machinery belonging to the Russian army in one da y.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
