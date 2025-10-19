Russians Strike Sumy Region 58 Times In 24 Hours, Four Wounded
"During the day on October 18, the enemy carried out 58 attacks on the territory of the Sumy region. Forty-eight settlements came under fire. The city of Sumy was attacked several times. As a result of enemy attacks on the city, four people were injured," the report said.
It is noted that in the regional center, a 32-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were injured as a result of a strike on the railway station, and the railway infrastructure was damaged.
Two other women, aged 53 and 51, were injured when an FPV drone hit a gas station. The strike damaged the gas station market and a civilian car.
In addition, several enemy attacks damaged a production workshop and the premises of an educational institution in Sumy.Read also: War update: 223 clashes on front line, most attacks in Pokrovsk sector
The police added that private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling of the Sumy community. In the Bilopillia community, a drone damaged a bread factory, and in the Mykolaivka community, it damaged a farm building.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked a gas station in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy with a combat UA, injuring two women.
