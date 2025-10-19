Drone Operators Destroy Enemy Positions And Communications Equipment In Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector
“In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, UAV operators of the Prime UAV unit of the 5th Border Guard Detachment play an important role in deterring Russian occupation forces, delivering precise and devastating strikes against the enemy,” the report said.
The unit's pilots detected and destroyed the invaders' communications equipment, positions, and shelters, as well as their vehicles. In addition, the enemy suffered casualties.Read also: Ukraine's air defenses down 40 out of 62 Russian drones, hits recorded at seven locations
As reported by Ukrinform, drone operators of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade neutralized the Russian invaders' TOS-1A Solntsepyok multiple rocket launcher when it was being prepared for firing.
Photo: State Border Guard Service
