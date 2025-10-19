Final Matches Of Round 8 Set In Azerbaijan's Premier League
As Azernews reports, the final day of Round 8 will feature two key fixtures:
Sabah FC will host Zirə FC
Neftçi Baku will take on Araz-Nakhchivan FC
These matchups are expected to draw attention as teams vie for valuable points ahead of the international break and the season's halfway mark.
The next round of fixtures (Round 9) is scheduled to kick off on October 24.
The Misli Premier League is Azerbaijan's top professional football league, sponsored by the betting company Misli. It features ten clubs competing in a four-round format across the season. The league plays a vital role in determining qualification for European competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Conference League.
Neftçi Baku, one of Azerbaijan's most historic clubs, has consistently competed at the top, while Zirə, Sabah, and Araz-Nakhchivan are part of a new wave of clubs aiming to disrupt the traditional powerhouses. The league has gained regional attention for its competitive nature and increasing investments in infrastructure and talent development.
