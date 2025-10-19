Azerbaijani Boxers Start Strong At U-15 European Championships In Montenegro
The Azerbaijan national team had a successful start on the opening day, with three of its boxers securing victories in their respective bouts.
Elcan Musazade (50 kg) advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating Devidas Sisikis of Lithuania with a dominant 5:0 unanimous decision (scores: 30:24, 30:26, 30:26, 30:25, 30:26). He will next face Vladimir Khvistani from Georgia.
Nasrin Abdullazade (40 kg) also made a winning debut, edging out Eszter Molosane of Hungary in a closely contested 3:2 split decision (29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 28:29, 28:29). Abdullazade will meet Esila Yıldırım of Turkey in the quarterfinals.
Leyla Mahmudlu (50 kg) defeated Alessandra Sinagra of Italy in the Round of 16, winning by 3:1 decision (29:27, 29:27, 29:27, 27:29, 28:28). Her next opponent will be Adriana Muñoz Ginés of Spain.
The championship, organized under the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC), features 369 young athletes from 32 countries, making it one of the most competitive events at the youth level. The tournament will continue until October 25, when the new champions will be crowned.
