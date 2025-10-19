Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
"Clean Air" Campaign To Curb Vehicle Emissions Launches In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In recent months, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of vehicles on Azerbaijani roads emitting excessive pollutants from their exhaust systems. According to estimates, approximately 88% of all air pollutants in the country originate from motor vehicle emissions. In addition to harming air quality, poorly maintained vehicles often contribute to traffic congestion and serious road accidents.

As Azernews reports, the Main State Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, has announced a "Clean Air" month-long campaign running from October 20 to November 20, 2025, across the country. The initiative aims to implement preventive measures to reduce harmful emissions from vehicles.

In this context, drivers-as well as individuals and companies involved in passenger and freight transportation-are strongly advised to ensure that the fuel and exhaust systems of their vehicles are in proper working condition.

Authorities remind the public that operating or authorizing the use of vehicles that emit pollutants above the legally permitted levels constitutes an environmental violation. Individuals and legal entities found in breach will be held legally accountable in accordance with current environmental and traffic legislation.

