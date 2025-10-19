“Clean Air” Campaign To Curb Vehicle Emissions Launches In Azerbaijan
As Azernews reports, the Main State Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, has announced a "Clean Air" month-long campaign running from October 20 to November 20, 2025, across the country. The initiative aims to implement preventive measures to reduce harmful emissions from vehicles.
In this context, drivers-as well as individuals and companies involved in passenger and freight transportation-are strongly advised to ensure that the fuel and exhaust systems of their vehicles are in proper working condition.
Authorities remind the public that operating or authorizing the use of vehicles that emit pollutants above the legally permitted levels constitutes an environmental violation. Individuals and legal entities found in breach will be held legally accountable in accordance with current environmental and traffic legislation.
