170 Afghan Inmates Set Free From Pakistan, Iraq

2025-10-19 05:13:02
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Oct 19 (NNN-BNA) – A total of 170 Afghan inmates, imprisoned in Pakistan and Iraq, have been released and returned home on Friday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said, yesterday.

According to the ministry, 148 detainees, who had been held in Pakistan for two months, came back through Spin Boldak border crossing, in the southern Kandahar province. Additionally, 22 others, imprisoned in Iraq for seven months, returned via Pul-e-Abresham border point, in the western Nimroz province.

According to July data, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 10,000 Afghan citizens had remained imprisoned overseas, with the majority in Iran and Pakistan.– NNN-BNA

