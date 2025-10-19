403
Bahrain Prepares To Host 3Rd Asian Youth Games
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Kholoud Al-Enezi
MANAMA, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain to host the third Asian Youth Games from October 22 to 31, held under the patronage of King Hamad Al-Khalifa, with more than 5,000 athletes representing 45 Asian Olympic Committees, competing in 24 sports, 31 categories, and 253 unique events.
Bahrain will host the third Asian Youth Games at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre, marking a strong return after a hiatus of more than a decade, following the 2009 Singapore and 2013 Nanjing games.
Competitions will take place at a number of sports facilities across Bahrain, including Isa Sports City, Khalifa Sport City, and several new stadiums that have been renovated and equipped with the latest systems.
The Olympic Council of Asia and the Organizing Committee have approved 24 sports. The Executive Committee also approved the Games' mascots "Najm" and "Dana," who are ambassadors of Bahraini hospitality, to welcome Asian delegations.
For the first time in Bahrain, sports commentary using Artificial intelligence (AI) will be used for some competitions, as part of the adoption of the latest technological innovations in the media field.
Local, Arab, and international media outlets are also preparing to cover the Games, with Bahrain betting on the event being an opportunity to promote tourism and attract thousands of visitors and their companions from various Asian countries.
Bahrain is also expected to witness a temporary increase in the hospitality and domestic tourism sectors, temporary job opportunities for the private sector during the Games, and a revival in service activities related to the event, both socially and athletically.
The Asian Youth Games, held every four years, is a multi-sport event organized under the supervision of the Olympic Council of Asia and is considered the second-largest continental sporting event after the regular Asian Games.
According to the tournament's technical committee, the tournament will be held for athletes aged 14 and 18 and will serve as a qualifier for the Youth Olympic Games to be held in Dakar, Senegal, 2026. (end)
kne
