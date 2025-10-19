403
Kuwait Marks Int'l Day Of Air Traffic Controller Oct. 20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Civil Aviation announced on Sunday that it will be marking the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller under the theme "Recruitment and Training: Our Flight Plan for the Future".
Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation Duaij Al-Otaibi told KUNA that Kuwait International Airport was keen on marking this annual celebration, which is dedicated to the efforts of air traffic control worldwide.
The official noted that the Civil Aviation had sent new air traffic controllers on specialized training courses to enhance their skills and enable them to handle emerging technologies in the field.
He pointed out that a new air traffic control towers will be opening soon, in addition to a new runway, boosting Kuwait International Airport's operational capacity.
Al-Otaibi also noted that data of landings and take-off had been updated, along with new navigation maps, in cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
The International Day of the Air Traffic Controller marks the anniversary of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA), founded on October 20, 1961. (end)
