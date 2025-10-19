403
Israeli Occupation Arrests 20 Palestinians During West Bank Raids
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) said Israeli occupation forces arrested at least 20 Palestinians from Saturday night to Sunday morning, including three children and former prisoners.
Arrests were reported across the governorates of Nablus, Salfit, Qalqilya, and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, PPS said in a press statement on Sunday.
In the Tubas Governorate, the Israeli occupation forces carried out a large-scale raid with field interrogations, assaults, and widespread damage to homes and infrastructure, it added.
PPS described the arrests as a form of collective punishment and a longstanding, systematic policy.
Separately, the occupation army launched an operation in Tubas, which began yesterday evening, following reports that two of their soldiers were reportedly wounded by an explosive device.
Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told KUNA that occupation troops blew up an apartment, searched dozens of homes, turned some into makeshift military bases, bulldozed infrastructure, and sealed entrances with earth mounds.
The Ministry of Education announced schools had shifted to online learning, they added.
In Nablus' Al-Ain refugee camp, the raid continued amid reports of injuries, with ambulance crews blocked from reaching the area. (end)
