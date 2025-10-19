403
Moscow hit Ukrainian site used to launch long-range kamikaze drones
(MENAFN) Russian forces have targeted a Ukrainian facility used to launch long-range kamikaze drones, the Moscow defense ministry announced, according to reports.
The strike reportedly destroyed as many as 65 Lyuty (“Cruel”) class drones, along with four trucks, five launchers, and approximately 30 Ukrainian soldiers, including drone operators, as stated in a ministry Telegram post on Friday.
The facility, located near the village of Martovoe, about 50 kilometers east of Kharkov in northeastern Ukraine, was hit by an Iskander ballistic missile. The ministry released footage claiming to show the attack.
Lyuty drones reportedly have a range of 1,000 kilometers and can carry explosive payloads of up to 75 kilograms.
In recent months, Ukrainian forces have carried out drone raids deep into Russian territory, targeting infrastructure and residential areas, with some attacks resulting in civilian casualties. Russian officials have labeled these operations as “terrorism.”
This month alone, Ukrainian drone strikes have reportedly killed six civilians in the Belgorod and Kherson regions and caused a major power outage in western Russia. Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has also threatened blackouts in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions in October.
Earlier, Russia’s state nuclear power operator reported that an attack on a station in Voronezh Region was repelled through signal jamming. In response, Moscow has carried out retaliatory strikes against Ukrainian military sites, including drone assembly facilities.
