9 Killed As Israeli Forces Fire At Gaza Bus

GAZA CITY- Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli forces killed nine people in an attack on a bus Friday, while the military stated it had fired at a vehicle that crossed the so-called“yellow line.”

“Civil defense crews were able to recover nine bodies following the Israeli occupation's targeting of a bus carrying displaced persons east of the Zeitun neighborhood yesterday,” Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, which operates under Hamas authority, told AFP on Saturday.