Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
9 Killed As Israeli Forces Fire At Gaza Bus

9 Killed As Israeli Forces Fire At Gaza Bus


2025-10-19 05:10:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Displaced Palestinians gather on the coastal road near Wadi Gaza after the announcement that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, as Israeli tanks block the road leading to Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/)

GAZA CITY- Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli forces killed nine people in an attack on a bus Friday, while the military stated it had fired at a vehicle that crossed the so-called“yellow line.”

“Civil defense crews were able to recover nine bodies following the Israeli occupation's targeting of a bus carrying displaced persons east of the Zeitun neighborhood yesterday,” Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, which operates under Hamas authority, told AFP on Saturday.

MENAFN19102025000215011059ID1110216195

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search