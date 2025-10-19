British Military Says Ship Ablaze After Yemeni Attack

Representational Photo

Dubai- A ship caught fire Saturday in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen after being struck by a projectile, the British military said, with one report suggesting its crew was preparing to abandon the vessel.

The incident comes as Yemen's Houthi fighters have been attacking ships through the Red Sea corridor.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre issued an alert about the vessel, describing the incident as taking place some 210 kilometres (130 miles) east of Aden.

“A vessel has been hit by an unknown projectile, resulting in a fire,” the UKMTO said.“Authorities are investigating.”

The maritime security firm Ambrey described the ship as a Cameroon-flagged tanker that was“en route from Sohar, Oman, to Djibouti.” It said radio traffic suggested the crew was preparing to abandon ship, and a search-and-rescue effort was underway.

The Houthi fighters have gained international prominence during the Israel-Hamas war over their attacks on shipping and Israel, which they said were aimed at forcing Israel to stop fighting. Since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, no attacks have been claimed by the rebel group.