Man Dies After Being Hit By Tipper In North Kashmir

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A 55-year-old man from Langate area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district died after being hit by a tipper on Saturday, officials said.

An official said the accident occurred at Langate Tulwari when a pedestrian was struck by a tipper, leaving him critically injured.

He said the injured man was initially shifted to GMC Handwara and later referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, reported news agency KNO.

The deceased has been identified as Ali Mohammad Khan (55), son of Late Abdul Samad, a resident of Langate Tulwari.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further proceedings.