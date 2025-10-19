Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Teenager From North Kashmir's Pattan Dies Of Electric Shock

2025-10-19 05:10:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- A 17-year-old boy from Sheerpora area of Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district died after receiving an electric shock on Sunday, officials said.

An official said that a student of Class 11, sustained a severe electric shock at his residence.

He was immediately rushed to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Pattan, where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency KNO.

He has been identified as Nasir Ahmad Baba (17), son of Ghulam Mohammad Baba, a resident of Sheerpora Pattan.

Meanwhile, cognizance of the incident has been taken.

