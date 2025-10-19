Truck Crushes Traffic Cop To Death In Samba

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A Special Police Officer (SPO) died after being hit by a speeding truck while on duty at Raya Morh in Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

Officials said the incident occurred when the SPO was regulating traffic on the highway and was hit by a truck, resulting in fatal injuries.

They said the impact was so severe that he died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Singh, a resident of Badnai (Nad), reported news agency KNO.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.