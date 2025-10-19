Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Truck Crushes Traffic Cop To Death In Samba

Truck Crushes Traffic Cop To Death In Samba


2025-10-19 05:10:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- A Special Police Officer (SPO) died after being hit by a speeding truck while on duty at Raya Morh in Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

Officials said the incident occurred when the SPO was regulating traffic on the highway and was hit by a truck, resulting in fatal injuries.

They said the impact was so severe that he died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Singh, a resident of Badnai (Nad), reported news agency KNO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

MENAFN19102025000215011059ID1110216191

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search