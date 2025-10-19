Angola To Host ITB Berlin 2026

Dhaka: Angola will be the official host country of ITB Berlin 2026, the international tourism trade fair set to take place from March 3 to 5 at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds.

The 2026 edition will also mark the event's 60th anniversary.

The announcement was made at an official ceremony on Friday (Oct 17), where Angola's Minister of Tourism, Marcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel, and Messe Berlin CEO Dirk Hoffmann signed a cooperation agreement.

The Angolan Minister of Tourism expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing that participation in ITB Berlin is a unique opportunity to showcase the country's cultural diversity, nature and authenticity.

With our new identity Visit Angola – The Rhythm of Life, we want to convey the vibrant, colorful and authentic rhythm of Angola to global tourism, he said.

For his part, Dirk Hoffmann pointed out that the choice of Angola for the 60th anniversary of ITB Berlin sends a strong message:“Angola, with its new slogan The Rhythm of Life, highlights its dynamism and diversity. It is an honor to host it as an official partner country in the most emblematic year of ITB.”

Julia Kleber, CEO of Kleber Group and official spokesperson for the Angolan Tourism Organization, highlighted the country's natural and cultural beauty:“From wild coastlines and vast deserts to waterfalls and ancient rock formations, Angola truly embodies the spirit of the Rhythm of Life – full of energy, variety and warmth.”

As host country, Angola will kick off ITB Berlin 2026 with an official opening ceremony on March 2 at the CityCube Berlin, presenting a wide-ranging artistic and cultural program.

The exhibition will highlight the country's natural beauty, national parks, traditions, as well as its rich musical and culinary culture.

ITB Berlin, which began in 1966, has grown into the world's largest international travel trade fair, now present in Asia, China, India and - from 2026 - in the Americas through the new ITB Americas.

In 2025, more than 5,800 exhibitors from 170 countries participated, attracting almost 100,000 visitors from the international travel industry.

