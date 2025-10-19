Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Offers Guarantor Role for Two-State Solution in Palestine

2025-10-19 05:04:42
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared on Saturday that Türkiye is willing to assume the practical role of a guarantor if a two-state resolution is enacted in Palestine.

During an interview on a television broadcast, Fidan highlighted that Türkiye has thus far played the role of intermediary in attempts to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

He emphasized the country’s enduring commitment and strong ties to the Palestinian cause as a foundation for its efforts to promote peace.

“If an agreement acceptable to the Palestinians is reached, we are ready to do our part,” Fidan stated. “Should a two-state solution be realized, Türkiye is prepared to take on the responsibility of a de facto guarantor.”

He noted that placing “full trust” in Israel is not a realistic expectation. Instead, he underscored the necessity of global diplomatic pressure to uphold accountability and foster progress.

Fidan also revealed that an “early task force” has been assembled to manage logistical challenges arising during the ceasefire process in Gaza.

This includes handling issues such as the exchange of hostages and the return of deceased individuals.

The minister explained that the task force's mission is to sustain dialogue and coordination on the ground, ensuring smoother operations during the fragile truce.

He further mentioned that deliberations are underway regarding three organizational structures referenced in US President Donald Trump's ceasefire proposal for Gaza: a task force, a peace council, and a stabilization force. However, the specific duties and compositions of these entities remain undecided.

Fidan concluded by pointing out that Türkiye’s collaboration in military and intelligence matters signals its readiness to accept increased responsibility should a peace deal be achieved.

MENAFN19102025000045017167ID1110216184

