VP J.D. Vance & Secy Pete Hegseth Join Marines' 250Th Anniversary Celebration


2025-10-19 05:00:37
US Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth marked the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton. The grand event featured live-fire drills and an amphibious showcase. Vance, a former Marine, saluted the Corps' valor, saying, 'Semper Fidelis - 250 years strong and still fighting for freedom.'

