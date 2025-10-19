São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 19, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 19, 2025
-
Why picked: A Sunday-seat sweet spot-Elis Regina's songbook in a pristine room right on Paulista.
Start: 19:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - A Brilhante Elis
-
Why picked: Elegant Sunday starter-Ellington's classics in an intimate downtown club.
Start: 14:00 (matinê)
Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
Tickets: Sympla - Duke Ellington Tribute
-
Why picked: Big Sunday roda in a cavernous North Zone warehouse-families early, party keeps rolling into the night.
Start: abertura 14:00
Address: Rua Severa, 212, Vila Maria Baixa
Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Samba do Cruz
-
Why picked: A heavyweight composer plus a powerhouse roda in Casa Verde-pure pagode/samba vibes.
Start: casa abre 16:00 (roda segue pela noite)
Address: Rua João Rudge, 340, Casa Verde
Tickets/Info: Agenda (Vila do Samba). Sympla
-
NaRua Bar - Cleber Augusto + 4 Goles de Samba
- Start: evening (check ticket); Address: Av. Eng. Caetano Álvares, Imirim; Agenda: Clube do Ingresso (NaRua Bar).
Edifício Martinelli - Pagode 90 (rooftop party)
- Start: 14:00; Address: R. Líbero Badaró, 504, Centro Histórico; Tickets: Sympla - Pagode 90.
Day-into-night: 14:00 Duke Ellington matinê (JazzB, Vila Buarque) → 16:30 rideshare to Casa Verde for Toninho Geraes & Terreiro de Yayá (Vila do Samba) → 18:45 pivot to Paulista → 19:00“A Brilhante Elis” (Blue Note) → 20:30 head to Vila Maria Baixa for Samba do Cruz (Galpão Zona Norte) and close late.Getting around & quick tips
-
Centro/Vila Buarque ↔ Paulista ↔ Casa Verde ↔ Vila Maria legs run ~15–40 min by app rides on Sundays; set pickup points after shows.
Bring a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Recheck your ticket QR and door times before leaving.
Blue Note and JazzB are seated-arrive a bit early for better tables; warehouse rodas can have lines later in the evening.
Note: Listings verified for Sunday, Oct 19, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
