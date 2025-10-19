Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 19, 2025
Why picked: Big-room MPB/soul production in Rio's landmark opera house-impeccable acoustics and a bucket-list venue.
Start: 18:00 (doors 17:00)
Address: Theatro Municipal, Praça Floriano, s/n, Centro
Website: Theatro Municipal listing (Fever)
Tickets: Buy tickets
Why picked: A polished Clapton tribute by a veteran guitarist in a cozy Copacabana jazz room-great seated Sunday anchor.
Start: 19:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Show page
Tickets: Eventim
Why picked: Acclaimed solo work returns for a festival run-strong downtown arts pick before or after dinner.
Start: 18:00 (extra dates on other days vary)
Address: Teatro Riachuelo, Rua do Passeio, 38, Centro
Website/Tickets: Ingresso event
Why picked: Underground triple-bill at Botafogo's cult room-intimate stage and discovery vibes; early start works well on a Sunday.
Start: 16:00
Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Website: Audio Rebel agenda
Tickets: per listing (PIX/site parceiro)
Canta o Brasil – Temas Brasileiros (16:00) - Cidade das Artes
- Av. das Américas, 5300, Barra da Tijuca. Cidade das Artes on Sympla
A Mágica com Gabriel Montenegro (17:00) - Cidade das Artes
- Family-friendly matinee. Event post
Centro → Copacabana: Catch Ed Motta at the Theatro Municipal (18:00), then a 25–30-minute ride to Blue Note for the 19:00 Clapton tribute. If you prefer theater, swap in“Macacos” (18:00, Riachuelo) and head to dinner after.
Barra option: Make it an afternoon start at Cidade das Artes (16:00“Canta o Brasil” or 17:00 magic), then ride ~30–35 minutes to Copacabana for Blue Note at 19:00.Getting around & quick tips
On Sundays, Metro runs less frequently after 22:00-plan door-to-door taxis/ride-hailing from Centro to Copacabana or Barra.
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Downtown theaters empty quickly after shows; arrange pickup near the main entrance or a nearby hotel lobby.
Listings gathered for Sunday, October 19, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
