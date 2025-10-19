Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Sunday, October 19, 2025


2025-10-19 05:00:30
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Ed Motta & MPBJazz Orquestra light up the Theatro Municipal at 18:00, Blue Note hosts Daniel Imenes's Clapton tribute at 19:00, Teatro Riachuelo brings the festival piece“Macacos” at 18:00, and Audio Rebel stacks an underground triple-bill from 16:00; also notable are Cidade das Artes'“Canta o Brasil – Temas Brasileiros” (16:00) and magician Gabriel Montenegro's family matinee (17:00).

Top Picks Tonight Ed Motta & MPBJazz Orquestra - Theatro Municipal (18:00)
  • Why picked: Big-room MPB/soul production in Rio's landmark opera house-impeccable acoustics and a bucket-list venue.
  • Start: 18:00 (doors 17:00)
  • Address: Theatro Municipal, Praça Floriano, s/n, Centro
  • Website: Theatro Municipal listing (Fever)
  • Tickets: Buy tickets
Daniel Imenes -“24 Nights of Clapton” at Blue Note (19:00)
  • Why picked: A polished Clapton tribute by a veteran guitarist in a cozy Copacabana jazz room-great seated Sunday anchor.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Show page
  • Tickets: Eventim
1o Festival de Teatro do Rio -“Macacos” (18:00) - Teatro Riachuelo
  • Why picked: Acclaimed solo work returns for a festival run-strong downtown arts pick before or after dinner.
  • Start: 18:00 (extra dates on other days vary)
  • Address: Teatro Riachuelo, Rua do Passeio, 38, Centro
  • Website/Tickets: Ingresso event
Homeninvisível + Maré Morta + Saudades FC - Audio Rebel (from 16:00)
  • Why picked: Underground triple-bill at Botafogo's cult room-intimate stage and discovery vibes; early start works well on a Sunday.
  • Start: 16:00
  • Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
  • Website: Audio Rebel agenda
  • Tickets: per listing (PIX/site parceiro)
Also notable
  • Canta o Brasil – Temas Brasileiros (16:00) - Cidade das Artes - Av. das Américas, 5300, Barra da Tijuca. Cidade das Artes on Sympla
  • A Mágica com Gabriel Montenegro (17:00) - Cidade das Artes - Family-friendly matinee. Event post
Suggested route

Centro → Copacabana: Catch Ed Motta at the Theatro Municipal (18:00), then a 25–30-minute ride to Blue Note for the 19:00 Clapton tribute. If you prefer theater, swap in“Macacos” (18:00, Riachuelo) and head to dinner after.

Barra option: Make it an afternoon start at Cidade das Artes (16:00“Canta o Brasil” or 17:00 magic), then ride ~30–35 minutes to Copacabana for Blue Note at 19:00.

Getting around & quick tips
  • On Sundays, Metro runs less frequently after 22:00-plan door-to-door taxis/ride-hailing from Centro to Copacabana or Barra.
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • Downtown theaters empty quickly after shows; arrange pickup near the main entrance or a nearby hotel lobby.

Listings gathered for Sunday, October 19, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

