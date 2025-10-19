Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Capture New Settlement in Donetsk

2025-10-19 04:55:18
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that its military troops have taken control of another village in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine.

According to their statement, soldiers from the Southern Group of Forces successfully occupied the locality of Plescheyevka, located within Donetsk.

In addition to this territorial gain, the ministry noted a series of coordinated attacks on multiple Ukrainian targets.

These included transportation networks, facilities tied to the Ukrainian military-industrial sector, a training site for drone operators affiliated with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR), a plant involved in the creation and assembly of drones, a radar installation used for air defense, and various temporary positions used by Ukrainian military units across 156 locations.

Meanwhile, Ukraine retaliated with its own aerial assaults. Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian air defense systems intercepted a number of their attacks, specifically reporting the downing of four guided aviation bombs, six HIMARS rockets, and 140 unmanned aerial vehicles within a 24-hour period.

