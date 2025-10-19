403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Forces Capture New Settlement in Donetsk
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that its military troops have taken control of another village in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine.
According to their statement, soldiers from the Southern Group of Forces successfully occupied the locality of Plescheyevka, located within Donetsk.
In addition to this territorial gain, the ministry noted a series of coordinated attacks on multiple Ukrainian targets.
These included transportation networks, facilities tied to the Ukrainian military-industrial sector, a training site for drone operators affiliated with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR), a plant involved in the creation and assembly of drones, a radar installation used for air defense, and various temporary positions used by Ukrainian military units across 156 locations.
Meanwhile, Ukraine retaliated with its own aerial assaults. Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian air defense systems intercepted a number of their attacks, specifically reporting the downing of four guided aviation bombs, six HIMARS rockets, and 140 unmanned aerial vehicles within a 24-hour period.
According to their statement, soldiers from the Southern Group of Forces successfully occupied the locality of Plescheyevka, located within Donetsk.
In addition to this territorial gain, the ministry noted a series of coordinated attacks on multiple Ukrainian targets.
These included transportation networks, facilities tied to the Ukrainian military-industrial sector, a training site for drone operators affiliated with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR), a plant involved in the creation and assembly of drones, a radar installation used for air defense, and various temporary positions used by Ukrainian military units across 156 locations.
Meanwhile, Ukraine retaliated with its own aerial assaults. Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian air defense systems intercepted a number of their attacks, specifically reporting the downing of four guided aviation bombs, six HIMARS rockets, and 140 unmanned aerial vehicles within a 24-hour period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment