Palestinian Council President Demands International Forces in Gaza
(MENAFN) The head of the Palestinian National Council on Saturday called upon the global community to urgently intervene by deploying international peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians.
Following what he described as an Israeli massacre targeting a Palestinian family, Rawhi Fattouh released a statement highlighting that the Israeli military attacked a civilian car on Friday.
The vehicle, carrying 11 individuals, was struck in the Al-Zaytoun district of Gaza City without any prior notice after crossing the so-called “yellow line.”
Fattouh condemned the attack, describing it as “part of Israel’s ongoing policy of killing and destruction,” labeling it “a crime and a reflection of the systematic policy the occupation follows against the Palestinian people.”
He further asserted that “this crime is not an isolated act but part of a continuous pattern of killing and destruction amid clear international inaction to hold the perpetrators accountable.”
Fattouh held the Israeli authorities “fully responsible for this war crime against humanity” and urged the global community to “take immediate measures to deploy international forces to provide protection to the Palestinian people.”
In addition, he appealed to major world powers and the U.S. administration to “ensure the ceasefire holds and provide Palestinians with food, shelter, and medical care in line with the principles of justice and human rights.”
He also denounced Israel’s rationale for the strike — its claim that the car approached the “yellow line” — as “a grave violation of international humanitarian law,” and further evidence of what he called Israel’s “disregard for human values and international conventions that prohibit attacks on civilians.”
