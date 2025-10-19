403
Ten years old nuclear deal with Iran ends after reimposing sanctions
(MENAFN) The 10-year nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), officially concludes on Saturday, though the deal has been largely defunct for years. The recent re-imposition of UN sanctions on Tehran last month effectively ended the agreement while opening the door for potential new negotiations, experts say.
The so-called "termination day" marks exactly 10 years since the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2231, which codified the JCPOA. Under the deal, international sanctions on Iran were lifted in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. However, Washington exited the agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump, reinstating sanctions, prompting Tehran to resume and accelerate aspects of its nuclear program.
Talks to revive the agreement have repeatedly stalled. In August, Britain, Germany, and France triggered the “snapback” mechanism, reinstating broad UN sanctions on Iran. Arms Control Association expert Kelsey Davenport described the formal termination as “relatively meaningless due to snapback.” An Iranian diplomat said Tehran plans to mark the termination day with a statement at the UN in New York.
The deal’s collapse has left Iran’s nuclear program under increasing international scrutiny. Western powers and Israel accuse Tehran of seeking nuclear weapons—a charge Iran denies. Negotiations remain at an impasse, with Tehran wary of engaging the US due to past Trump-era actions, while Washington continues to push for a maximalist deal.
Despite the setbacks, analysts say the end of the 2015 agreement may allow space for “creative solutions” to the crisis. Davenport emphasized that diplomacy remains the only viable long-term approach to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions but warned that delays make future negotiations more difficult and increase the risk of renewed conflict.
The three European powers last week expressed intent to restart discussions for a “comprehensive, durable and verifiable agreement,” though Iranian officials, citing the snapback process, indicated they see no reason to negotiate at present.
