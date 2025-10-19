403
Iran Declares End of UN Nuclear Restrictions
(MENAFN) Iran revealed on Saturday that it is no longer subject to limitations imposed by the United Nations on its nuclear activities.
According to Iranian officials, the mandate of UN Security Council Resolution 2231—endorsing the 2015 nuclear agreement—officially expired on October 18, 2025.
A statement from the Foreign Ministry declared that the resolution, which enabled the reinstatement of international sanctions on Iran, “has officially expired in line with the predetermined timeline.”
The 10-year validity period of Resolution 2231, which was approved on July 20, 2015, “ends today, Oct. 18,” and, according to the statement, “all provisions, restrictions, and mechanisms related to Iran’s nuclear program are terminated as of this date.”
Iran emphasized that its nuclear dossier should now be removed from the Security Council’s agenda. It argued that Iran “must now be treated like that of any other non-nuclear-weapon state under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).”
Furthermore, Tehran criticized the UK, France, and Germany, accusing them of acting in "bad faith" and attempting to use Resolution 2231’s provisions while failing to fulfill their own responsibilities outlined in the 2015 agreement.
On August 28, France, the UK, and Germany triggered the “snapback” clause under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), asserting that Iran had breached its obligations. This action came after the United States unilaterally exited the accord.
