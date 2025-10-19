Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Attack in Southern Lebanon Undermines Ceasefire

2025-10-19 04:51:44
(MENAFN) A civilian lost their life on Saturday after an Israeli drone launched an attack on an excavator in Lebanon’s southern Tyre region.

This incident is the latest breach of the fragile truce established between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv.

According to a news agency, the drone released two missiles at the excavator along the Kfardounin–Deir Kifa route.

The ceasefire deal, reached in November 2024, came after a prolonged period of cross-border clashes that erupted in October 2023.

These hostilities intensified over time, culminating in a major Israeli military campaign by September 2024.

That offensive led to the deaths of more than 4,000 individuals and left approximately 17,000 others wounded.

As per the ceasefire terms, Israel was obligated to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanese territory by January 2025.

Nevertheless, the Israeli forces have only executed a partial retreat and continue to occupy five military outposts along the border.

This recent drone strike, resulting in a fatality, underscores ongoing tensions and adds further strain to an already volatile situation, calling into question the durability of the current ceasefire arrangement.

