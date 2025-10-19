403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Attack in Southern Lebanon Undermines Ceasefire
(MENAFN) A civilian lost their life on Saturday after an Israeli drone launched an attack on an excavator in Lebanon’s southern Tyre region.
This incident is the latest breach of the fragile truce established between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv.
According to a news agency, the drone released two missiles at the excavator along the Kfardounin–Deir Kifa route.
The ceasefire deal, reached in November 2024, came after a prolonged period of cross-border clashes that erupted in October 2023.
These hostilities intensified over time, culminating in a major Israeli military campaign by September 2024.
That offensive led to the deaths of more than 4,000 individuals and left approximately 17,000 others wounded.
As per the ceasefire terms, Israel was obligated to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanese territory by January 2025.
Nevertheless, the Israeli forces have only executed a partial retreat and continue to occupy five military outposts along the border.
This recent drone strike, resulting in a fatality, underscores ongoing tensions and adds further strain to an already volatile situation, calling into question the durability of the current ceasefire arrangement.
This incident is the latest breach of the fragile truce established between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv.
According to a news agency, the drone released two missiles at the excavator along the Kfardounin–Deir Kifa route.
The ceasefire deal, reached in November 2024, came after a prolonged period of cross-border clashes that erupted in October 2023.
These hostilities intensified over time, culminating in a major Israeli military campaign by September 2024.
That offensive led to the deaths of more than 4,000 individuals and left approximately 17,000 others wounded.
As per the ceasefire terms, Israel was obligated to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanese territory by January 2025.
Nevertheless, the Israeli forces have only executed a partial retreat and continue to occupy five military outposts along the border.
This recent drone strike, resulting in a fatality, underscores ongoing tensions and adds further strain to an already volatile situation, calling into question the durability of the current ceasefire arrangement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment