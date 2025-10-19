403
NATO seeks to enhance Kyiv defense
(MENAFN) NATO is stepping up support for Ukraine while reinforcing its own defenses as Russian actions continue to test the alliance, officials said Wednesday. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated that more member states are likely to purchase American arms for Kyiv, part of a broader effort to bolster Ukraine and strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.
The ministers gathered in Brussels amid concerns that Russia is operating in a grey zone between peace and war, conducting air incursions, deploying drones near airports and military sites, and probing NATO’s responses. Hegseth emphasized that “peace comes when you are strong, not when you use strong words or wag your finger,” underscoring the need for credible capabilities that adversaries respect.
The Pentagon chief joined his 31 NATO counterparts as President Trump considers supplying long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Allies have already committed around $2 billion to a program in which European countries pay for US weapons for Kyiv, but officials hope more contributions from Britain, France, Spain, and Italy will follow.
Recent Russian violations of NATO airspace in Poland and Estonia, combined with drone activity, have heightened fears of conflict spillover. British minister John Healey said, “Putin is watching what we do, and Putin should be in no doubt, if NATO is threatened, we will act.”
NATO has launched new missions and increased forces, but nations near Russia are pushing for a more robust response.
Ministers are also harmonizing rules of engagement, which currently differ between member states. Dutch minister Ruben Brekelmans noted, “When things get tough, when the F-35s are up in the air, you need to make sure that for everyone it’s very clear what your regulations are.”
NATO is accelerating the development of anti-drone technologies and adopting low-cost solutions inspired by Ukraine’s defenses, NATO chief Mark Rutte said.
The EU, meanwhile, plans a “drone wall” to counter aerial threats, though some countries, including Germany, have expressed skepticism over potential overlaps with NATO. The EU intends to present a road map for its defense initiatives at a leaders’ summit next week. These efforts complement NATO’s June Hague summit goal for members to reach 3.5 percent of GDP on core military spending by 2035.
While strengthening the alliance, NATO is also considering how to enhance Ukraine’s capacity to strike Russian targets. Washington has moved closer to Kyiv as Trump grows frustrated with Moscow’s stalled peace efforts. Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, with the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles under consideration.
Finnish minister Antti Hakkanen said long-range weapons are “critical for Ukraine, and they would have a clear impact,” despite Kremlin warnings.
