Russia alleges that it has seized new Ukrainian settlement
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that its forces have captured another settlement in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region.
According to a ministry statement, units of the Southern Group of Forces took control of the settlement of Plescheyevka. The ministry also reported strikes targeting transportation infrastructure, Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, a drone operator training center of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), a drone assembly and production workshop, an air defense radar station, and temporary positions of Ukrainian armed forces in 156 locations.
Ukraine said it responded with air raids, noting that Russian air defense systems had shot down four guided aviation bombs, six HIMARS rockets, and 140 drones over the past 24 hours.
