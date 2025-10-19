403
28 athletes to represent UAE in jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts at Asian Youth Games
(MENAFN- Action PR) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced details of the national teams’ participation in the 3rd Asian Youth Games, set to take place in Bahrain later this month.
The Jiu-Jitsu National Team will feature 18 male and female athletes competing in the Games, which will be hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain from 22 to 31 October. Male athletes will compete in the 48kg, 56kg, 62kg, 69kg, and 85kg divisions, while female athletes will take part in the 48kg, 52kg, 57kg, and 63kg categories.
The Mixed Martial Arts National Team will include 10 athletes competing across both traditional and modern formats. In the men’s traditional category, athletes will take part in the 60kg, 70kg, 65kg, 75kg, and 50kg divisions, while the modern category will feature the 50kg, 60kg, and 65kg classes. The women’s team will compete in the 50kg division in the traditional format and 45kg in the modern format.
The UAE’s participation in the jiu-jitsu events is supported by Mubadala Investment Company, in line with its continued commitment to developing the sport across the nation. The strong representation in both jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts reflects the UAE’s growing influence on the regional and international martial arts scene and offers young athletes an invaluable opportunity to compete against some of Asia’s most promising talents.
Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the Asian Youth Games represent an important platform to highlight the rapid progress of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. He expressed confidence in the team’s readiness to deliver strong performances that mirror their technical development.
“Jiu-jitsu has become an integral part of the UAE’s sporting identity, and the Asian Youth Games offer an ideal stage to showcase the progress our athletes have made,” said Al Menhali.
“Throughout the competition, our male and female athletes will demonstrate their advanced skills and dedication to the values of the sport. We are confident they will achieve results that make the nation proud.”
Mohammed Alhosani, a member of the Mixed Martial Arts Committee at the Federation, said the participation marks a key milestone in the growth of MMA, particularly within youth divisions.
“We have full confidence in our athletes, who are well-prepared physically, mentally, and technically,” said Alhosani.
“The championship provides them with an excellent opportunity to test themselves against some of Asia’s best, while reflecting the Federation’s commitment to supporting and empowering this new generation to represent the UAE at the highest level.”
The 2025 Asian Youth Games is one of the region’s most significant continental sporting events, bringing together elite young athletes from across Asia. The UAE’s active participation in both jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts reinforces its standing as a regional leader in combat sports and underlines its mission to nurture future champions capable of excelling on the global stage.
