Audi Oman and NBO Partner to Offer Exclusive Benefits on Premium Vehicle Range
Audi Oman partners with NBO to enhance customer value through exclusive offers
• NBO account holders gain special privileges on a wide range of Audi models, including electric and performance vehicle
• The partnership strengthens both brands’ commitment to innovation, premium mobility, and customer value in Oman
Oman, 19th October 2025 – Audi Oman, represented by Premium Motors, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Bank of Oman (NBO) to enhance their partnership and offer exclusive benefits to NBO customers and employees. The MoU was signed by Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors, and Faisal Al Wahaibi, Chief Retail and Digital Banking Officer at NBO.
The collaboration reflects both organisations’ dedication to excellence and their shared vision of enhancing customer value and experience. Through this partnership, NBO customers and employees will gain access to exclusive offers across Audi Oman’s distinguished range of vehicles, bringing the sophistication and performance of premium German engineering closer to Oman’s driving enthusiasts.
Partnership in Motion
Christian Nehme commented, “We are delighted to partner with NBO in offering their customers and employees special privileges on our range of Audi vehicles. This collaboration reflects our commitment to bringing progressive technology and refined design closer to Oman’s discerning drivers.”
Faisal Al Wahaibi, Chief Retail and Digital Banking Officer at NBO, added, “This partnership with Premium Motors highlights our focus on delivering greater value and choice to our customers. Through these exclusive offers, we aim to enhance their lifestyle experience with one of the world’s most respected automotive brands.”
Luxury Across Line-up
The exclusive offers apply to a refined selection of Audi Oman models, including sedans such as the A3, A4, A6, A7, and A8, as well as high-performance editions like the S3, S6, and RS 6 Avant. For those seeking versatility and presence, Audi’s SUV range, including the Q3, Q5, Q7, and Q8, delivers the perfect balance of sophistication and practicality.
Reflecting Audi’s unwavering commitment to innovation, the partnership also embraces the brand’s growing electric mobility range, which includes models such as the Q8 e-tron, e-tron GT, Q6 e-tron, and A6 e-tron. Each of these vehicles represents Audi’s philosophy of progressive design, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable performance, now made even more accessible through this exclusive collaboration with NBO.
Through this collaboration, Premium Motors and NBO reaffirm their commitment to excellence and innovation, uniting their strengths to deliver exceptional value to customers. The partnership represents a forward-looking alliance that enhances accessibility to premium mobility solutions and elevates the Audi ownership experience for NBO clients and automotive enthusiasts across Oman.
