93,000 Homes, 15,000 Glow-Ups – the UAE is Gearing Up for Diwali
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) With more than 4.3 million Indians now calling the UAE home and over half living in Dubai, Diwali has become part of everyday life across the Emirates. Each year, homes, offices and neighbourhoods light up in celebration, reflecting how the community has made the festival its own.
As the festival approaches, preparation across the UAE is looking more thoughtful and organised. What was once a rush of last-minute cleaning and errands has turned into a calm routine of care for both homes and people.
In the last two weeks leading up to Diwali last year, from October 15 and November 1, 2024, Justlife recorded 93,000 home cleaning bookings, as residents got ready for a fresh start before the festivities. Furniture cleaning reached 2,400 bookings, while handyman and maintenance services rose to 4,500, recording a 90% increase from the year before. Home cleaning remained the most booked service across the UAE, showing how much value people place on spotless spaces at this time of year.
Beauty and self-care followed closely behind. Salon and spa services reached 15,600 bookings, with the women’s salon vertical growing by 57% compared to last year. Mani-pedis were the most popular choice as residents added a touch of glow before the celebrations. Men’s spa bookings rose by 97%, showing how self-care is now a part of everyone’s festive preparation.
Wellness also found its place on the checklist. IV therapy sessions grew by 65% as residents looked for ways to recharge and feel their best ahead of the festivities.
While home cleaning remained the most booked service, beauty, maintenance and wellness categories saw the steepest growth. The data shows how Diwali preparation in the UAE has evolved from a set of quick chores to something more balanced, combining renewal, care and celebration. From spotless homes to glowing skin, Diwali today is about feeling ready, inside and out.
