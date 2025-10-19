403
‘No Kings’ protests take place throughout US
(MENAFN) Large-scale protests under the banner of ‘No Kings’ took place across the United States on Saturday, targeting President Donald Trump’s policies. Demonstrations were held outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, Times Square in New York, and in cities including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Austin. Reports indicate that more than 2,700 events were scheduled nationwide.
Participants carried signs reading “No kings, no oligarchs” and “I pledge allegiance to no king,” criticizing Trump for abusing his authority and denouncing his immigration policies, as well as his deployment of the National Guard to various cities under the pretext of combating crime.
“The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don’t have kings and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty,” organizers stated on the ‘No Kings’ website.
Several prominent politicians voiced support for the protests. Left-leaning Senator Bernie Sanders addressed the crowd in DC, saying participants are motivated by the desire to “defend our democracy and our freedoms.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries echoed this view, stating that “peaceful expression of dissent is entirely consistent with the American way.”
Republican officials, however, criticized the movement as being driven by extremist groups. “We call it the ‘hate America’ rally that will happen Saturday,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said. “I bet you’ll see Hamas supporters, I bet you’ll see Antifa types, I bet you’ll see the Marxists on full display.” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt added that “the Democrat Party’s main constituency are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.”
