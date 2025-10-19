India's Vehicle Exports Rise 26 Pc To Cross 16.85 Lakh Units In July-September
The exports of passenger vehicles, comprising cars, SUVs and utility vehicles, jumped by 23 per cent to 2,41,554 units in the July-September quarter of 2025-26, up from 1,96,196 units in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
Car exports grew 20.5 per cent to 1,25,513 units during the second quarter compared with the corresponding figure of 1,04,196 units in the same quarter last year, while shipments of utility vehicles to overseas markets surged 26 per cent to 1,13,374 units.
Van exports posted a 39 per cent year-on-year growth, although numbers were small at 2,667 units.
The country's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India, topped the list with exports of 2,05,763 units, followed by its arch rival, Hyundai Motor India, in the second spot with 99,540 units.
Two-wheeler exports registered a healthy rise of 25 per cent to 12,95,468 units in the July-September quarter, up from 10,35,997 units in the second quarter last year. Within this segment, motorcycle exports zoomed by 27 per cent to 11,08,109 units during the quarter, while scooter shipments posted a 12 per cent increase to 1,77,957 units.
Mo-ped exports have also begun to gain ground in the overseas market, with exports rising more than fourfold to 9,402 units in the second quarter as compared with 2,028 units in the same period of the previous year.
Three-wheeler exports surged by as much as 51 per cent during the July-Sept quarter to 1,23,480 units compared to the same period of the previous year.
Total commercial vehicle exports clocked a double-digit growth of 22 per cent to 24,011 units compared to the same quarter last year.
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra noted that the strong export growth in all segments in the July-September quarter indicates the growing brand acceptance of made-in-India vehicles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment