Bobby Deol Says 'Love You Bhaiya' As Brother Sunny Deol Turns A Year Older
Bobby dropped a snap of the Deol brothers in the car on his official Instagram handle. Both Sunny and Bobby look dapper in the clean-shaven look.
Wishing him on his special day, the 'Animal' actor penned, "Love you Bhaiya (Heart and hugs emoji) Happy birthday (sic)."
As Bobby recently marked thirty years in Hindi cinema, brother Sunny celebrated 'Lord Bob' with a special social media post.
Sunny took to Instagram and dropped a video montage featuring Bobby's primary Bollywood release,“Barsaat”. The clip also featured some of the songs picturised on Bobby and actress Twinkle Khanna from the film.
“Lord Bob 30 Years,” Sunny captioned the video.
Speaking exclusively with IANS, Bobby revealed why he was afraid of his big brother Sunny when they were kids.
During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Humraaz' actor was asked, "How was it like sharing a room with your elder brother Sunny in childhood? Were there any fights between you?"
To this, Bobby shared that Sunny always treated him more like a son than a younger brother, leaving no or very little room for fights between the two.
He stated, "He has always treated me like a son. I never got the opportunity to fight with him as I was too afraid".
"I used to be extremely afraid of him as a kid - his expression, because of which many people were afraid of him even without knowing him. He is extremely beautiful at heart," Bobby added.
Work-wise, Sunny is all set to return to the big screen with“Gabru". Commemorating his birthday, he dropped the title and first look from his next.
Sunny's lineup further includes,“Border 2,” co-starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, and“Lahore 1947.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment