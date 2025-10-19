403
Türkiye Records Over 9,750 New Company Launches in September
(MENAFN) In September, Türkiye witnessed the creation of more than 9,750 new companies.
According to Türkiye's Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), the total number of newly registered firms reached 9,759, marking a 4.7% decrease compared to 10,243 in the same month last year.
At the same time, the number of companies that were dissolved in September stood at 3,090, representing a 1.4% decline year-over-year.
On a month-to-month basis, the count of newly formed companies increased by 6% in September from 9,210 in August.
Conversely, liquidated firms rose by 14% from 2,710 in the previous month.
For the period from January to September 2025, the total number of newly launched businesses amounted to 80,983, showing a slight drop of 1.1% compared to the corresponding period in 2024.
The number of companies closed during the first nine months of the year reached 22,367, reflecting a 6.1% rise annually.
In September alone, 833 companies with foreign investors were established, including 625 with Turkish partners, 28 with Iranian partners, and 17 with partners from China.
