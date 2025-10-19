Richard Turner Jr. (Aka 88 Fingers) Debuts Original Feel-Good Single, 'Hey Lady'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Richard Turner Jr., known professionally as 88 Fingers, is bringing the groove back with his debut single,“Hey Lady.” Released under Orchard distributed by Sony, this upbeat track is bursting with jazzy piano riffs, funky basslines, and playful horns. A vibrant blend of R&B, gospel, jazz, and hip-hop,“Hey Lady” is the kind of song that gets audiences moving on the dance floor.

Showcasing Turner's unique blend of influences,“Hey Lady” pulls from a deep well of musical tradition while remaining fresh and contemporary. It's a delightfully danceable record, full of lush instrumentation, smooth harmonies, and a rhythm that bumps from start to finish. The single stands out not only for its impeccable musicianship but also for its emotional heart.“Hey Lady” is a celebration of the strength, grace, and beauty that women bring to the world.

“I grew up in a house full of women with my mother and three sisters,” says Turner.“Now, as a husband and father, watching my wife teach our daughter what it means to be a lady inspired me to write this song.”

A seasoned performer and lifelong student of sound, Richard Turner Jr. (88 Fingers) has carved out his place as one of Los Angeles' most versatile musicians. His background spans a variety of genres, creating a blend of sound that's bold, vibrant, and emotionally grounded. A natural on the piano from a young age, he developed his signature sound through years of performing in churches, concert halls, and intimate venues alike. Beyond the stage, Turner is a composer, arranger, and educator who has dedicated his career to uplifting others through the language of music. Whether performing solo or collaborating with other artists, he brings authenticity, joy, and deep musicianship to everything he does.

Richart Turner Jr.'s latest release reflects both technical mastery and spiritual depth. With the release of“Hey Lady,” his debut single, Turner is finally stepping into the spotlight with original material that reflects his heart, heritage, and soul.

“Hey Lady” is out now on all major streaming platforms.

Learn more at