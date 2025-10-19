Million Dollars Goods Damaged In Bangladesh Airport Fire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Doha, Qatar: Bangladeshi government has opened an investigation into the Bangladeshi fire that affected the cargo complex of the international airport.

Similarly, traders and business owners have continued to assessed heavy losses as the cargo complex that stores fabrics, garment accessories, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and other imports, were left in ruins.

Firefighters had brought the blaze under control and flight operations resumed late Saturday, after thick black smoke swept across the runway, forcing authorities to briefly suspend flights.



The National Board of Revenue official, Moshiur Rahman said it had begun assessing the damage, with business groups warning that direct losses and subsequent impacts on trade could run into the millions of dollars.

The fire was intense, with 37 firefighting units and security forces battling the flames for hours.

Smoke was still rising from the charred remains on Sunday, a day after the incident.

There has been growing public concern following a string of major fires in recent days including in Chittagong's export processing zone and a chemical and garment factory in Dhaka, where 16 people were killed.

Bangladesh is the world's second-biggest garment manufacturer, and textile and garment production accounts for about 80 percent of exports.